Metalsmith featured as Zero Degrees Gallery guest artist

By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The spotlight is on a metalsmith at Zero Degrees Art Gallery.

Kalil Zender is the gallery’s guest artist for January and February.

She makes jewelry by hand, primarily out of silver, with the addition of other natural elements like turquoise or deer antlers.

Zender says she learned the art of metalsmithing from her father, who recreated historical jewelry artifacts. She still uses those traditional metalsmithing methods from the 17th and 18th centuries to create her work by hand.

Metalsmith Kalil Smith makes all of her jewelry by hand. You can check it out at Zero Degrees Art Gallery through the end of February.

Zender primarily sells her work online and at craft shows.

During the winter months, her business can be slow. Being featured in the gallery gives her greater exposure and more opportunities to show and sell her work to a different crowd of people.

Metalsmith Kalil Zender talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about being featured as the guest artist at Zero Degrees Art Gallery through the end of February.

The gallery is hosting a reception for Kalil Zender on Saturday, January 14 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

You can check out more of Kalil Zender’s work at www.kalilzender.com or on Facebook.

