Lake effect snow increases followed by brief cool down

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Light snow showers increase along the northerly wind belts behind our recent system. This will mainly impact the west and north. Snow amounts are expected to range 1-3″ with higher elevations potentially exceeding 4″. This ends by tomorrow morning. After this cooler air makes an appearance tomorrow through Saturday. By the end of the weekend into next week the pattern shifts bringing another stretch of unseasonably warmer air.

Today: Snow showers in the north. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s west, low to mid 30s elsewhere

Friday: Isolated snow showers in the morning. Then, some clearing in the cloud cover

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Cloudy and milder

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Cloudy with light rain with a transition to a rain/snow mix late in the day

>Highs: Mid 30s

Tuesday: Lingering rain/snow mix showers

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

