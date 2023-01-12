Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce and KEDA hold annual meeting and board member election

The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce and the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance met for their...
The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce and the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance met for their annual meeting and board elections on Wednesday, welcoming new board members and executives into their roles while highlighting their accomplishments from 2022 and their plans for 2023.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Gathering bright and early at the Bonfire steakhouse in downtown Houghton on Wednesday, the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce (KCC) and Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance (KEDA) met for their annual meeting and chamber election.

Chamber members lined up to fill out ballots for the new chamber board candidates as well as candidates to fill in executive positions.

“During my three-year term as president of the Chamber, I hope to accomplish strong business relationships,” said Northern Specialty Health Owner and KCC President Penny Milkey. “I want people to reach out to the chamber if they need help, and I want people to feel comfortable talking to us, telling us what they want and need and what would like to see in the community.”

Milkey was elected in an uncontested vote for president, which was the case for all executive positions filled. Three new board members were also elected uncontested.

They were Upper Peninsula State Bank Loan Officer Eric Coon, Transnation Title Agency Account Executive Barbara Cormier, and UP Health System Portage’s Marketing and Communications Coordinator Lexie Jacques.

Jacques and Coons explained why they wanted to join the KCC board.

“I’m a very outgoing person. I like to be involved with the community, it really ties into my job,” said Jacques. “So being able to plan different events like Bridgefest will be really exciting and I really look forward to it.”

“Previously, I’ve worked on the Keweenaw Young Professional board as the co-chair,” said Coon. “And I worked with the chamber through a lot of events like Sparkplugs and Holiday Hoopla, so I’m excited to get more involved.”

The chamber says last year, it gained 35 new members, which will add further sponsorship to chamber events such as Bridgefest.

For KEDA, much of its focus this year will be on increasing long-term housing for a growing population of workers and students.

