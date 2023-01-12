Ishpeming City Council holds regular meeting

City of Ishpeming logo/seal.
City of Ishpeming logo/seal.(City of Ishpeming/WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming City Council met for a regular meeting Wednesday.

On the agenda was a presentation from the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority, a discussion on establishing a short-term rental committee and water rates. There is a regulation that automatically raises water and sewage rates every year if the council does not take any action. The council unanimously decided not to raise water and sewage rates this year.

The mayor says the idea came from the community.

“We are listening to the community,” said Jason Chapman, mayor of Ishpeming. “This is just one way for us to tell the community that we’re listening and this year, you’re not going to see an increase.”

The next regular meeting of the Ishpeming City Council will be Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
UPDATE: 911 outage repaired across Michigan
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
Marquette City Commission
Marquette City Commission authorizes grant application for former hospital demolition

Latest News

Bothwell Museum 7th grade art.
Bothwell Middle School seventh grade hosts annual ancient civilization museum
Although this was the first delivery to Marquette County in 2023, the Mobile Food Pantry has...
Feeding America visits Marquette for first delivery of 2023
The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce and the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance met for their...
Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce and KEDA hold annual meeting and board member election
The Equipment Loans of the Keweenaw ski program received a grant from the Portage Health...
Equipment Loans of the Keweenaw receives program funding grant for ski program