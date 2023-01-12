Ishpeming City Council holds regular meeting

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming City Council met for a regular meeting Wednesday.

On the agenda was a presentation from the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority, a discussion on establishing a short-term rental committee and water rates. There is a regulation that automatically raises water and sewage rates every year if the council does not take any action. The council unanimously decided not to raise water and sewage rates this year.

The mayor says the idea came from the community.

“We are listening to the community,” said Jason Chapman, mayor of Ishpeming. “This is just one way for us to tell the community that we’re listening and this year, you’re not going to see an increase.”

The next regular meeting of the Ishpeming City Council will be Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.