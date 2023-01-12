Incoming NMU students participate in orientation

Students convene at Jamrich to go through orientation
Students convene at Jamrich to go through orientation(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Just more than one hundred new students attended orientation today where they learned more about Northern Michigan University.

The incoming students watched presentations featuring campus trivia and opportunities with Superior Edge. Student Orientation Leader Faith King said planning the winter session is different compared to the summer orientation.

“It’s a little different being winter, so we had a couple of day trainings and we talked about what we were going to show the students. Which is mainly the academic requirements and what you’re going to see when coming into Northern as freshmen,” King said.

King said new students were scheduled for many events throughout the day.

“They’ll start off the day just with some general addressing from some university faculty and staff, and then we’ll transition into sessions with actual students. Then we’ll talk about those academic requirements,” she said.

While the winter orientation is much smaller compared to the summer another Orientation Leader Patrick Myers said engagement was high.

“I’ve actually seen a pretty solid level of engagement which is usually down in this season. But people are really interested, and now that people are here on campus, they’re really excited to see what we have to offer,” Myers said.

Both King and Myers gave some helpful advice to the new students starting this semester.

“I’d advise them to not be afraid to ask questions. Northern is full of friendly faces and I tell everybody that there’s always a smile around the corner,” King said.

“I would just tell people to get involved and to say yes to the opportunities presented to them. And I think NMU has a lot to offer them in their four years here,” Myers said.

The first day of classes for the new semester is set for next Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison sentences given to 2 from Minnesota involved in Menominee drug trafficking operation
File photo of ambulance.
1 critically injured in Portage Township crash
Tia Trudgeon, Rachael Grossman, Diana Magnuson, and Elizabeth Peterson pose in front of the...
Negaunee’s forthcoming Italian restaurant combining authentic flavors, regional cuisine
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
No injuries in Calumet Township chimney fire

Latest News

This is one of many fire hydrants in downtown Negaunee that need to be cleared for firefighters.
Negaunee Fire Department asks community to adopt a fire hydrant
Big Brothers Big Sisters of America logo
Big Brothers and Sisters seeks volunteers
Discovery Central
Discovery Central moves location to Sands Township
Police lights.
Plea date adjourned for UP contractor charged with defrauding clients