Incoming NMU students participate in orientation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Just more than one hundred new students attended orientation today where they learned more about Northern Michigan University.

The incoming students watched presentations featuring campus trivia and opportunities with Superior Edge. Student Orientation Leader Faith King said planning the winter session is different compared to the summer orientation.

“It’s a little different being winter, so we had a couple of day trainings and we talked about what we were going to show the students. Which is mainly the academic requirements and what you’re going to see when coming into Northern as freshmen,” King said.

King said new students were scheduled for many events throughout the day.

“They’ll start off the day just with some general addressing from some university faculty and staff, and then we’ll transition into sessions with actual students. Then we’ll talk about those academic requirements,” she said.

While the winter orientation is much smaller compared to the summer another Orientation Leader Patrick Myers said engagement was high.

“I’ve actually seen a pretty solid level of engagement which is usually down in this season. But people are really interested, and now that people are here on campus, they’re really excited to see what we have to offer,” Myers said.

Both King and Myers gave some helpful advice to the new students starting this semester.

“I’d advise them to not be afraid to ask questions. Northern is full of friendly faces and I tell everybody that there’s always a smile around the corner,” King said.

“I would just tell people to get involved and to say yes to the opportunities presented to them. And I think NMU has a lot to offer them in their four years here,” Myers said.

The first day of classes for the new semester is set for next Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.