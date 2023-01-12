How to care for your trees this winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter is here, and spring isn’t exactly just around the corner. What does that mean for your trees and landscaping?

According to the Marquette County Conservation District, trees native to Michigan have adapted to snowy weather. The vast majority of Michigan vegetation can be left alone until spring.

Sara Kelso, the district forester for the Marquette County Conservation District, said trees that are not native to Michigan should be pruned.

“If you have things like fruit trees, apple trees, or crabapples in your yard, it’s good to keep them well-pruned,” said Kelso. “That will help them be hardier when we get these heavy snow loads. The best time to prune is in the spring right before the buds start to open up. Doing that will help them be a little more resilient to big snow and ice conditions like this.”

It is also best not to shake snow off trees because branches are more brittle in the winter. It’s best to let the sun and wind remove the snow naturally.

