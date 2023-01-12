Fourth defendant in April 1 Norway Township assault pleads ‘no contest’

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A fourth defendant in the April 1 Norway Township assault has pled no contest. Adam Loomis appeared in Dickinson County District Court for an arraignment hearing about a bond violation.

During the hearing, he changed his plea to his two charges from not guilty, to no contest. Those charges are two misdemeanors, aggravated assault and wearing a mask to commit a crime.

As part of a plea agreement, the prosecution dismissed the bond violation. Judge Julie LaCost found Loomis guilty of those charges.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 2. This story will be updated with the results of Loomis’ sentencing. Only two defendants have not made a plea arraignment, Payton Thompson and Zachary Pelligrini.

