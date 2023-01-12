Fourth defendant in April 1 Norway Township assault pleads ‘no contest’

As part of a plea agreement, the prosecution dismissed the bond violation Adam Loomis faced.
Adam Loomis, of Norway, in Dickinson County District Court
Adam Loomis, of Norway, in Dickinson County District Court(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A fourth defendant in the April 1 Norway Township assault has pled no contest. Adam Loomis appeared in Dickinson County District Court for an arraignment hearing about a bond violation.

During the hearing, he changed his plea to his two charges from not guilty, to no contest. Those charges are two misdemeanors, aggravated assault and wearing a mask to commit a crime.

As part of a plea agreement, the prosecution dismissed the bond violation. Judge Julie LaCost found Loomis guilty of those charges.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 2. This story will be updated with the results of Loomis’ sentencing. Only two defendants have not made a plea arraignment, Payton Thompson and Zachary Pelligrini.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison sentences given to 2 from Minnesota involved in Menominee drug trafficking operation
Tia Trudgeon, Rachael Grossman, Diana Magnuson, and Elizabeth Peterson pose in front of the...
Negaunee’s forthcoming Italian restaurant combining authentic flavors, regional cuisine
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
No injuries in Calumet Township chimney fire
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

Mont Ripley's After school ski program and others are now underway for the season, with 16...
Mont Ripley begins After School, other ski teaching programs for season
TV6 Morning News chat with Realtor Stephanie Jones
TV6 Morning News chat with realtor Stephanie Jones
Aaron Harper, pioneer in Dickinson County radio broadcasting, dies at 76
Aaron Harper, pioneer in Dickinson County radio broadcasting, dies at 76
Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce, KEDA hold annual meeting and board member election
Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce, KEDA hold annual meeting and board member election