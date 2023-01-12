Feeding America visits Marquette for first delivery of 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America’s Mobile Food Pantry visited Marquette for the first delivery of the year.

The truck delivered enough food Wednesday to feed 360 families in need. 27 volunteers loaded the food into participants’ cars at the Berry Events Center.

Volunteers say the “season of giving” may be over, but the community is still in need of support.

“It’s good to be a part of this,” said Ross Anthony, volunteer. “I think we just have to remember that the need is still there. Economic times are tough. Prices are up. Things like this are needed in our community and are a big part of making our community what it is.”

