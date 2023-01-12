Feeding America visits Marquette for first delivery of 2023

Although this was the first delivery to Marquette County in 2023, the Mobile Food Pantry has...
Although this was the first delivery to Marquette County in 2023, the Mobile Food Pantry has already visited Alger County this year(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America’s Mobile Food Pantry visited Marquette for the first delivery of the year.

The truck delivered enough food Wednesday to feed 360 families in need. 27 volunteers loaded the food into participants’ cars at the Berry Events Center.

Volunteers say the “season of giving” may be over, but the community is still in need of support.

“It’s good to be a part of this,” said Ross Anthony, volunteer. “I think we just have to remember that the need is still there. Economic times are tough. Prices are up. Things like this are needed in our community and are a big part of making our community what it is.”

To view Feeding America’s entire schedule, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
UPDATE: 911 outage repaired across Michigan
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
Marquette City Commission
Marquette City Commission authorizes grant application for former hospital demolition

Latest News

Bothwell Museum 7th grade art.
Bothwell Middle School seventh grade hosts annual ancient civilization museum
City of Ishpeming logo/seal.
Ishpeming City Council holds regular meeting
The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce and the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance met for their...
Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce and KEDA hold annual meeting and board member election
The Equipment Loans of the Keweenaw ski program received a grant from the Portage Health...
Equipment Loans of the Keweenaw receives program funding grant for ski program