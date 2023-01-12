Feeding America set to distribute food in Chocolay Township Thursday

(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:31 AM EST
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in Chocolay Township on Thursday morning.

The pantry will be located at Silver Creek Thrift Store, at 219 Silver Creek Road. Distribution of food will begin at 10 a.m. and go on while supplies last or until noon.

There will be enough food to serve approximately 350 families during the event. The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry is a drive-thru event, and everyone who is picking up items must stay in their vehicle.

