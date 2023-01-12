DNR encourages snowmobilers to watch for watery trail hazards

hazardous snowmobile trail by Michigan Department of Natural Resources
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) trail officials are urging snowmobilers to watch out for watery hazards along some state trails.

“There are still wet areas that are normally frozen by this time of year and there are wet areas that are not normally wet at all,” said Peter Costa, eastern Upper Peninsula trail specialist for the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division. “Most areas still have good riding, but there are spots riders need to be careful and aware of.”

The situation highlights one of the tenets of riding best practices and that is to “know before you go.” Checking with websites or social media pages generated by local snowmobile trail clubs can be a great source of local information on trail conditions.

Another place to check would be the DNR’s trail reports page.

According to a press release from the DNR, over the next few days, unseasonably warm temperatures are forecasted for much of the Upper Peninsula and parts of the northern Lower Peninsula.

In general, snowmobilers are reminded of ways to safely “ride right” along the state’s more than 6,000 miles of snowmobile trails:

  • Ride at a safe speed.
  • Ride sober.
  • Ride on the right.
  • Ride within your abilities.
  • Watch out, and move over, for trail groomers.

Find out more about snowmobiling at the DNR’s snowmobiling and DNR closures webpages.

