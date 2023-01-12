DNR announces new ‘free snowmobiling weekend’

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its free snowmobiling weekend, which will allow snowmobilers to operate their machines over a two-day period without the requirement of a snowmobile registration or trail permit.

The dates for the free snowmobiling weekend are Feb. 11-12.

According to a press release from the DNR, the Michigan Legislature approved bills requiring the DNR to offer the weekend, saying it will allow experienced riders to bring along friends new to the sport who may get hooked on the experience for a lifetime.

Michigan also offers Free ORV and Free Fishing weekends each year.

“Free Snowmobiling Weekend is a great opportunity for those that haven’t dusted off their snowmobiles to jump on the trails,” said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “It’s also a great time for out-of-state visitors to come explore thousands of miles of trails found in the Upper and Lower peninsulas.

During these weekends, the requirement of a license, registration or trail permit is suspended, but operators and anglers must still adhere to all regulations and rules governing these activities.

For more information on snowmobiling in Michigan, including trail maps, visit Michigan.gov/Snowmobiling.

