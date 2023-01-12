Discovery Central moves location to Sands Township

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - 1010 Silver Creek Road in Sands Township will soon be the new home to Discovery Central.

The preschool has been located on Washington Street in Marquette. Co-owner Jeremy Misale said the new spot better aligns with the school’s outdoor teachings.

“We’ve noticed that the more time we spend outside, it’s really beneficial for the kids. That environment is de-stressing and is more conducive to learning,” Misale said.

Misale said students, ages 2 to 5, will learn about different environmental aspects.

“They’ll learn about flora and fauna and identify different plants and animals. Some people think it’s just about letting kids play all day outside. There’s a lot more to it than that,” Misale said.

Along with the outdoors, the school has more space inside, which will allow them to add 8 more kids to the previous 20 count.

“I think we’ve about tripled the indoor space that we have, and of course, we have a big outdoor classroom. At some point next week, we’ll have the final approval to start coming out here and as soon as that happens, we can add more kids,” Misale said.

Teacher Molly Overberg is excited to have the woods right outside the door.

“In the past, we’ve had to transport by bus or walking to get to any one place. Now we just have the ability to get the kids dressed, open the door, and be outside,” Overberg said.

Discovery Central is currently accepting applications and the start date for the new location is in the works.

