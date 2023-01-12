Bothwell Middle School seventh grade hosts annual ancient civilization museum

Bothwell Museum 7th grade art.
Bothwell Museum 7th grade art.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Bothwell Middle School hosted its annual seventh-grade ancient civilization museum in the school’s cafeteria.

The museum consists of student-made projects related to ancient civilization themes. Ancient civilization is part of the school’s seventh-grade curriculum and is one of two museums the school hosts all year. Bothwell’s Assistant Principal Marc Vanwelsenaers said students were tasked with explaining to their parents exactly what their projects are about.

“The students are the ones doing it,” Vanwelsenaers said. “It’s not only the display boards and the projects that they have. The students need to explain what it is that they have done and what ancient civilizations they used for the projects that they did.”

Teachers said this event has changed over the years. This year, the event had musicians and snacks made by the school’s life skills program.

