Big Brothers and Sisters seeks volunteers

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s national mentor month, and one U.P. nonprofit is looking for volunteers.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters matches volunteers (or “bigs”) with a young person (or “little”) in the area to mentor. A big typically spends at least four hours with their little every month doing activities they both enjoy. Anyone who is a high school junior or older can apply.

Becoming a big is a minimal process.

“To become a big, the process is very simple,” said Jayne Letts, Big Brothers Big Sisters executive director. “You can go to our website, fill out an application, and then our program staff will give you a call and interview you in your home. Of course, we always do background checks on everyone.”

The mentorship program is also expanding to serve the Central U.P. Big Brothers and Big Sisters not only serves Marquette, Alger, and Luce counties, but also Delta, Dickinson, and Menominee counties.

To apply to be a big brother or sister, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.