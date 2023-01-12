1 critically injured in Portage Township crash

File photo of ambulance.(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is in critical condition after a crash Tuesday evening in Houghton County.

According to the Michigan State Police Calumet Post, troopers responded to a two-car crash around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Paradise and Broemer roads in Houghton County’s Portage Township.

One person was transported by Mercy Ambulance to UP Health System - Portage and is in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information has been released.

Troopers were assisted by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, Houghton Police Department, Michigan DNR, Hurontown Fire and Rescue and Superior Service.

Future of Gwinn Area Community Schools discussed at town meeting
