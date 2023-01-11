Wintry mix then light snow

Road conditions will remain slippery today! A weak disturbance coupled with a milder airmass is bringing light freezing drizzle this morning and patchy fog. Then, this transitions to light wet snow showers during the day. This ends in the evening. Afterward, light lake effect snow develops along the northerly winds belts tomorrow through early Friday morning. We’ll also have a couple of cooler days before another warm-up arrives by the end of the weekend into next week.

Today: Morning freezing drizzle then wet snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Thursday: Light snow across the north. Otherwise, cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Friday: Isolated morning snow showers and cooler

>Highs: Low 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 20s

Sunday: Cloudy and milder

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Cloudy, warmer with light rain early on in the eastern half then becoming a rain/snow mix

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Light lake-effect snow showers in the north

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

