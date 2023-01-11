Start the Cycle prepping for its summer season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Start the Cycle is already making preparations for its summer season.

‘Start the Cycle’ is a group cycling program based in Marquette County that introduces youth to summer and winter biking. The group is in the process of finding participants and volunteers to help during their summer season.

Volunteers are responsible for guiding the youth when biking on trails. They’re expecting roughly 18 youth riders this year.

The end goal will be for the riders to participate in Ore to Shore in August.

Volunteer Executive Director Laura MacDonald said preparing for the summer is an exciting time.

“After 11 years, we have a pretty smooth running machine. We have a lot of great volunteers. Our Board of Directors is a hard working board. They’re constantly in the background meeting every month, making sure that tasks are getting done, but I just get really excited to meet the new team,” MacDonald said.

