Slippery suspense continues with snowy changeover Thursday

Widespread snow, freezing rain/drizzle and rain/drizzle continues into the Wednesday evening commute in Upper Michigan - gradually tapering off west through east overnight as the Canadian Prairies system responsible for the slippery mess exits the region. But, the lake effect snow machine activates in the system’s wake for Thursday -- light to occasionally moderate snowfall possible. The lake effect also comes with a blustery wind from the north -- in addition to slippery, slushy road conditions, patchy blowing snow can reduce driving visibility at times

Friday, the lake effect snow diminishes as high pressure builds and drier conditions come about this weekend.

Aside from a northerly jet stream to drive the temperature trend below seasonal Friday, it’s a milder-than-typical week in Upper Michigan with highs climbing above the 30 degrees in the region at times.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix of wet snow, freezing rain/drizzle and rain/drizzle; diminishing west to east through Thursday morning; lake effect snow develops west Thursday morning

>Lows: Mid 20s-Lower 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light to occasionally moderate lake effect snow; patchy blowing snow; north winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 30

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers; snow diminishing in the afternoon; cooler

>Highs: 20s

>Overnight Lows: 0s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow north

>Highs: 30

Sunday: Increasing clouds with scattered wintry mix in the afternoon; mild

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Scattered wintry mix; mild

>Highs: 30s/40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s/30

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers diminishing late

>Highs: 20s

