Slippery suspense continues with snowy changeover Thursday

Lake effect snow, blustery conditions to follow as wintry mix diminishes early Thursday
Lake effect snow, blustery conditions to follow as wintry mix diminishes early Thursday.
Lake effect snow, blustery conditions to follow as wintry mix diminishes early Thursday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Widespread snow, freezing rain/drizzle and rain/drizzle continues into the Wednesday evening commute in Upper Michigan - gradually tapering off west through east overnight as the Canadian Prairies system responsible for the slippery mess exits the region. But, the lake effect snow machine activates in the system’s wake for Thursday -- light to occasionally moderate snowfall possible. The lake effect also comes with a blustery wind from the north -- in addition to slippery, slushy road conditions, patchy blowing snow can reduce driving visibility at times

Friday, the lake effect snow diminishes as high pressure builds and drier conditions come about this weekend.

Aside from a northerly jet stream to drive the temperature trend below seasonal Friday, it’s a milder-than-typical week in Upper Michigan with highs climbing above the 30 degrees in the region at times.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix of wet snow, freezing rain/drizzle and rain/drizzle; diminishing west to east through Thursday morning; lake effect snow develops west Thursday morning

>Lows: Mid 20s-Lower 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light to occasionally moderate lake effect snow; patchy blowing snow; north winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 30

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers; snow diminishing in the afternoon; cooler

>Highs: 20s

>Overnight Lows: 0s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow north

>Highs: 30

Sunday: Increasing clouds with scattered wintry mix in the afternoon; mild

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Scattered wintry mix; mild

>Highs: 30s/40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s/30

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers diminishing late

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
UPDATE: 911 outage repaired across Michigan
Marquette City Commission
Marquette City Commission authorizes grant application for former hospital demolition
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage

Latest News

mix
Wintry mix makes slippery conditions today
wluc
Wintry mix then light snow
Canadian Prairies system spreads wet snow, freezing rain midweek in Upper Michigan.
Meteorologist Noel Navarro's TV6 Extended Forecast - 01/10/2023
Canadian Prairies system spreads wet snow, freezing rain midweek in Upper Michigan.
Getting slippery, icy this week as wintry mix rushes in