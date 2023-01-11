Sen. Ed McBroom sworn in for second term

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Sen. Ed McBroom was formally sworn in for a second term as senator from the 38th District on Wednesday during a ceremony at the state Capitol.

McBroom (R) was joined in the Senate chamber by his wife, Sarah, and their children Helen, Eddie, Esther, Jack, and Edee; sister-in-law Susan McBroom and her children Melody, Carl, Britta, Royal, Odelle, Orianna, Magnus, and Selah; friends Herb, Jasmine, Jade, Eleanor, Abigale, Danielle, and Vivian Holcombe; and Delta County Probate Judge Perry Lund and his wife Tanya.

“I am honored to continue to serve the people of the Upper Peninsula in the state Senate and am humbled by the trust U.P. residents have placed in me to be their voice in the Senate,” said McBroom. “I’m ready to work with my colleagues to tackle the challenges that lay ahead as we strive to improve the lives of U.P. families.”

According to a press release, Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Elizabeth T. Clement administered the oath of office.

