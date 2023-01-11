Prison sentences given to two from Minnesota involved in Menominee drug trafficking operation

(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two out of three people from Minnesota involved in an out-of-state drug trafficking operation have been sentenced to prison.

On Monday, 41-year-old Molly Ann Grove was sentenced to 6 to 20 years in prison in Menominee County Circuit Court.

Grove pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine in November 2022.

A co-defendant, David Aric Speak was sentenced to 6 to 20 years in December 2022.

The sentencing of the third member of the enterprise, Tyler Alan Rogers, is scheduled for later in January.

According to Menominee County Prosecutor, Jeffrey Rogg, the investigation began when Menominee County Sheriffs D/Sgt. Greg Peterson and a confidential informant purchased 2 ounces of meth from Grove for $2,000 at the Candle Lite Motel parking lot in April 2022.

After the purchase, drug team units “boxed in” the vehicle driven by a co-defendant. An additional 298.4 grams of meth packaged in individual baggies for sale was seized from the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
UPDATE: 911 outage repaired across Michigan
Marquette City Commission
Marquette City Commission authorizes grant application for former hospital demolition
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage

Latest News

Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer to embark on first economic investment mission to Europe
Edwin Allen Bonham of Baraga
UPDATE: Baraga man who threatened business owner with gun sentenced to jail
Michigan DNR accepting applications for spring turkey licenses
Maurices bra donations
Maurices locations are collecting bra donations to support women