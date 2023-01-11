Prison sentences given to two from Minnesota involved in Menominee drug trafficking operation

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two out of three people from Minnesota involved in an out-of-state drug trafficking operation have been sentenced to prison.

On Monday, 41-year-old Molly Ann Grove was sentenced to 6 to 20 years in prison in Menominee County Circuit Court.

Grove pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine in November 2022.

A co-defendant, David Aric Speak was sentenced to 6 to 20 years in December 2022.

The sentencing of the third member of the enterprise, Tyler Alan Rogers, is scheduled for later in January.

According to Menominee County Prosecutor, Jeffrey Rogg, the investigation began when Menominee County Sheriffs D/Sgt. Greg Peterson and a confidential informant purchased 2 ounces of meth from Grove for $2,000 at the Candle Lite Motel parking lot in April 2022.

After the purchase, drug team units “boxed in” the vehicle driven by a co-defendant. An additional 298.4 grams of meth packaged in individual baggies for sale was seized from the vehicle.

