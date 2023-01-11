Northern Michigan University Department of Continuing Education and Workforce hosts human trafficking training

NMU is trying to slowly put an end to human trafficking.
Human Trafficking zoom training.
Human Trafficking zoom training.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - National Human trafficking hotline data showed that in 2021, 1,186 cases of human trafficking were identified in Michigan.

In response to this data, Northern Michigan University’s (NMU) Department of Continuing Education and Workforce is planning for the future. On Tuesday morning, NMU hosted a virtual human trafficking training session.

“Today’s goal and objective are to provide service providers, people in education people in health care the knowledge to be able to more readily identify traffic individuals,” said UPHTTR President and presenter Stepanie Graef.

Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force president also said that human trafficking affects not just those individuals but also their families and entire communities.

she also expressed to attendees that their organization runs on four main pillars, prevention being the most important one.

“Prevention measures help us understand the realities and the scoop and the prevalence of these crimes and this is where we start.” Said Graef.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mark Gianunzio said the U.P. doesn’t see too much human trafficking. However, being educated on the issue is still very important.

“When we do see it it’s drug-related, and it is associated when our upset narcotics enforcement team is doing their undercover operations that are typically when we see that human trafficking aspect of a crime takes place,” said Giannunzio.

Gianunzio also said sometimes something as simple as a traffic stop can help police determine if a person is in danger.

“Why is this person with this person, where are they from where they are going what are the details behind this traffic stop at times then we will contact our detective’s undercover teams to come in and assist with those investigations.” Giannunzio.

Both the law enforcement and the U.P. human trafficking task force say if you anything out of the ordinary, say something.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say
26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
UPDATE: Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom bound over to circuit court
The UP North Lodge continues to offer curbside take-out on weekdays and outdoor dining on...
‘This hits so close to home,’: Up North Lodge raising money for woman with cancer
Patrick Bassett, 70, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Marquette man accused of making false bomb threat to hospital sentenced to jail
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Frequently asked questions for Michigan State Police

Latest News

Finlandia University is easing regulations for students to apply for their Rise Together Free...
Finlandia University eases regulations for Rise Together free tuition scholarship
The Rozsa Center offered students free beverages today to help them settle in, while also...
MTU Rozsa Center offers beverages and tickets to students for upcoming productions
About 850 families are enrolled in the WIC program through the Dickinson-Iron District Health...
Dickinson and Iron County WIC program saw increased enrollment in 2022, but still below longtime average
2nd annual Eh Winter Experience
‘Eh Winter Experience’ event registration is now open