No injuries in Calumet Township chimney fire

By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in a chimney fire at a home in Calumet Township Wednesday afternoon.

The Houghton County Sheriff Department was called to 54927 M-26 at around 2:10 p.m.

According to the sheriff department, the home suffered roof and chimney damage. There was moderate smoke and water damage to the upstairs. The main cause was spray foam insulation.

The Calumet Township Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Laurium and Hubbell Fire Departments, Mercy Ambulance and the Michigan State Police.

