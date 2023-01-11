NMU, Green Flower offering new online cannabis program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you want to learn more about legal compliance and risk assessment in the cannabis industry, you’re in luck.

Northern Michigan University now has a Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management Program, which is in partnership with Green Flower, a cannabis education company. It is the newest of four online cannabis program options.

“The programs are the business of cannabis, cannabis horticulture, cannabis health care and medicine and our newest program. These programs are designed to prepare people for careers within each sector of the cannabis industry today,” said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower.

Simon said it’s important for those entering the industry to understand the ever-changing laws.

“The cannabis industry is surprisingly complex, there’s an enormous amount of compliance requirements and quite frankly it’s very difficult to grow this plant in a high-quality manner. These programs equip students with skills, knowledge, tools and credibility,” Simon said.

NMU Continuing Education and Workforce Development Director Stephanie Zadroga-Langlois said the program consists of three courses which are each eight weeks long.

“It’s really geared towards those people who aren’t 100% sure they want to dive back into higher education to obtain a degree but someone looking for some kind of rigorous education or learning,” Zadroga-Langlois said.

Although classes began Monday, enrollment is still open.

“They receive a certificate of completion from the university, and they also receive a digital badge which is up and coming and a lot of employers really appreciate those because they can see the competency by clicking on the badge,” Zadroga-Langlois said.

Students will also have access to Green Flower’s employer network which is filled with companies looking to hire people who have these qualifications. The total cost for the program is just under $3,000.

