New bag scanner saves time and privacy at Delta County Airport

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport now has a piece of equipment you can find at any major airport. A new bag scanner means TSA no longer needs to search every bag by hand - it saves time and is less invasive.

“You’ll see your baggage be handled less by people. It’ll go through this very sensitive equipment and there won’t be nearly as much opening,” said Andrew Nummilien, the Delta County Airport Manager.

A TSA officer will take your bag, put it through the scanner and you’re on your way.

Meanwhile, schedule changes Delta Airlines implemented last month continue. Right now, flights from Escanaba to Minneapolis stop in Iron Mountain and flights from Iron Mountain to Detroit stop in Escanaba. The shared flights are something we can expect to see for a while.

“We haven’t been given a firm timeline. We’re kind of taking it incrementally. Our first benchmark moment will be the end of February,” said Nummilien.

Nummilien says Delta Airlines representatives have been telling some people they don’t fly into Escanaba anymore. But that is not true.

“We’re trying to work with Delta to at least stop telling people that,” she said.

Delta County Airport is a part of the federal government’s Essential Air Service Program. That means it must offer a minimum level of service. Right now, Delta - operated by SkyWest - provides that service.

Nummilien asks you to call her if you run into this problem. Her number is 906-786-4902 extension 6. Learn more about the airport here.

