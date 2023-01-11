MTU Rozsa Center offers beverages and tickets to students for upcoming productions

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Rozsa Center offered warm drinks to Michigan Tech University (MTU) students on their second day of classes to help ease them into the swing of the new semester.

Free coffee and hot water for tea and cocoa were available for passing students today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is part of the center’s goal to make it a place where students can relax, study and socialize.

“We’ve been working on growing the Rozsa’s image as a place where students can be and have a place between classes,” said Rozsa Center Audience Manager Hannah Rundman-Lowney. “We’re right by the commuter lot, so we do see a lot of traffic.”

The beverages also provided an opportunity for students to purchase tickets for the center’s upcoming shows.

These include the Backstage Band Performances by Michigan Tech Music and the Broadway award-winning production of Hairspray, which arrives a week from today on Jan. 17.

“We’re really excited to see that it’s been getting a lot of traffic,” continued Rundman-Lowney, regarding Hairspray. “People have been buying their tickets for months, and we’re getting to the point now, a week out from the show, that we have very limited general public seats available.”

According to Rundman-Lowney, the scale of the production helps mark an end to a down-period since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have four trucks coming in with all of the equipment, the sets, and there’s going to be wigs, costumes and a really large cast,” added Rundman-Lowney. “This is a big event, so it’s exciting to see something so grand in scale taking place here.”

Tickets for the Winter Carnival comedian special featuring Mikey Day from Saturday Night Live are also available. It is being hosted by MTU’s Late Night Programming group.

For more information on these and other upcoming productions at the center, check out its event calendar by clicking here.

