Michigan DNR accepting applications for spring turkey licenses

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources began accepting license applications for the spring turkey season.

“There’s a few ways to apply, you can do it in person at anywhere we sell hunting and fishing licenses, you can go online, or you can use our new DNR app and order it through there,” said Chris Koren, a general office assistant at the DNR Marquette Customer Service Center.

Applications will be open from Jan. 1 to Feb. 1, applications cost $5.00.

Hunters looking to apply can only do so once.

Applicants will be placed into a drawing and the results will become available on March 6 at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses.

There will be 6,000 licenses for the spring turkey season. Those who do not receive one from the drawing will have the opportunity to purchase one if they are available.

Looking back at deer season, hunters may remember having to register their kills with the DNR.

For turkey season, Koren says that is not necessary.

“There is no mandatory registration for turkey, however, we do encourage you to report your activity online, and actually, during January, if you see turkeys you can go to Michigan.gov/Turkey and report any turkey sightings on there as well,” Koren explained.

The spring turkey season begins April 22 and goes through May 31.

For more information regarding the spring turkey season, visit the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ website.

