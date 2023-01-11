Maurices locations are collecting bra donations to support women

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The retail store Maurices is partnering with the non-profit organization ‘I Support the Girls’ to launch its first bra drive.

You can bring in a new or gently used bra to any Maurices store, including the Marquette location, and get $5 off a new Maurices bra. You can also bring in monetary donations which will be used to buy feminine hygiene products.

Store Manager Amy Burdick said donations will help women impacted by domestic violence or human trafficking.

“Undergarments and feminine hygiene products are some of the least donated but most requested items. I’m so happy Maurices is doing this to donate these types of items to our women in our community,” Burdick said

The bra drive will run until Jan. 31. Click here to find a location near you.

