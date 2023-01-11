Local, commercial farmers see egg price increase in Michigan

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether you get your eggs from a local farm or the grocery store, the average cost per dozen has increased over the past year.

According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, this time last year, commercial eggs were just under $2 a dozen, now it is nearly $5.

“It really depends upon where you’re shopping and what the factors are at play in that particular area, but we have seen an increase in egg prices in Michigan and across the U.S.,” said Michigan Farm Bureau Senior Industry Relations Specialist Ernie Birchmeier.

A U.P. farmer is also seeing an increase in price, though it may not be as dramatic. Luke Bell, owner of BSB Farms in Skandia said the wholesale price for his eggs is around $4 to $5 dollars per dozen.

That is a slight increase from last year’s price of $3.50.

“The main thing is supply and demand, with the avian flu that killed the birds there’s just not as many white eggs in the store. So, the white egg prices go up, causing a big demand for the free-range egg,” Bell said.

Bell said inflation plays into the increase as well.

“Even if it wasn’t a supply issue, the price of feed has gone up, the price of deliveries and wage has also gone up. All that is a contributor to the price of our eggs,” Bell said.

The Michigan Farm Bureau said prices will eventually go back to normal, but it will take some time.

“We need to rebuild to resupply the system if you will. It takes time for eggs to hatch, for birds to grow and for the laying hens to get into production. I would expect a leveling out at the beginning of the quarter of next year,” Birchmeier said.

BSB Farms encourages you to buy locally, as their profits go right back into Marquette County

