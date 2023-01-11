KBIC announces new president and executive leadership

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) Tribal Council met for their reorganizational meeting on Jan. 7 to swear in elected officials.

According to a press release from the KBIC, after certifying the election results and swearing in the following elected officials: Associate Judge Violet Friisvall Ayres and Council members: Austin Ayres, Edward M. Edwards, Everett Ekdahl Jr., and Rodney Loonsfoot, the Council voted for Executive Board positions for 2023.

The KBIC Executive Board for 2023 is as follows: President: Doreen Blaker, Vice President: Toni Minton, Secretary: Elizabeth “Liz” Julio, Assistant Secretary: Robert “RD” Curtis Jr., and Treasurer: Theodore “Austin” Ayres. The Tribal Council is comprised of 12 members elected to serve three-year terms by the voting membership.

Tribal elections are held annually in December, with the reorganizational meeting held the following January. Tribal President Blaker will oversee Tribal Council business, which includes several departments that report to the Tribal President’s office. Ms. Blaker has over 31 years of employment with the KBIC, including Housing Director, Tribal Court Advocate, and wildland firefighting. She has served on the Tribal Council for a total of 14 years and enjoys volunteering her time in the community.

“President Blaker emulates the character and traits needed in a President for KBIC to move forward in a positive direction. I am more than excited to work relentlessly with her to meet the priorities of the Tribal Council,” said Brigitte LaPointe-Dunham, chief executive officer. “Her experience and trust gained within our community and with our tribal citizens will allow for an easy transition in her new role.”

“It is an honor to serve the people as the KBIC President in the upcoming year,” said Blaker. “Our people, tribal organizations, and businesses work diligently to provide a sustainable foundation and economy for today and our future generations. I look forward to overseeing the goals and objectives that the Tribal Council will set forth this year.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.