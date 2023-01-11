GINCC to host fundraising community cook-off

GINCC Logo
GINCC Logo (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a new community event, The Small Town Showdown Community Cook-Off.

The cook-off will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Negaunee Senior Citizens Center in downtown Negaunee during the Heikki Lunta Festival. Community members will prepare their recipes and face off against each other to earn the honor of “Best Recipe” in each of the four categories. There will also be a “Best Overall Recipe”.

The general public will be invited to sample all of the creations and cast their votes on which recipes they think are worthy of winning.

The schedule of events is as follows:

4:30 p.m. – Contestants will set up their booths

5:00 p.m.-8:00pm – Doors will open to the public to sample and judge

8:00 p.m. – Last call for judging

8:15 p.m. – Tallying of the votes 8:30 p.m.

This is the first year the GINCC will be hosting a community event during the Heikki Lunta Festival. Proceeds of the event will be invested in future community events. To enter. event contestants may use www.gincc.org, the Facebook event, or visit the Chamber office.

In addition to food sampling, there will be a few activities for children. All questions can be directed to ginccmarketing@gmail.com or (906) 486-1111.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
UPDATE: 911 outage repaired across Michigan
Marquette City Commission
Marquette City Commission authorizes grant application for former hospital demolition
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage

Latest News

Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese.
Move Over Michigan: Marquette County prosecutor explains history, logic of ‘Move Over’ law
Image of Martin Luther King Jr.
Ahead of MLK Day, UP organizations reflect on how their work continues his legacy
Both Democrat Jenn Hill and Republican Dave Prestin say they will focus on bringing the voice...
U.P. representatives begin terms in Lansing
Start the Cycle preps youth for the Ore to Shore this summer
Start the Cycle prepping for its summer season