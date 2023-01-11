GINCC to host fundraising community cook-off

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a new community event, The Small Town Showdown Community Cook-Off.

The cook-off will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Negaunee Senior Citizens Center in downtown Negaunee during the Heikki Lunta Festival. Community members will prepare their recipes and face off against each other to earn the honor of “Best Recipe” in each of the four categories. There will also be a “Best Overall Recipe”.

The general public will be invited to sample all of the creations and cast their votes on which recipes they think are worthy of winning.

The schedule of events is as follows:

4:30 p.m. – Contestants will set up their booths

5:00 p.m.-8:00pm – Doors will open to the public to sample and judge

8:00 p.m. – Last call for judging

8:15 p.m. – Tallying of the votes 8:30 p.m.

This is the first year the GINCC will be hosting a community event during the Heikki Lunta Festival. Proceeds of the event will be invested in future community events. To enter. event contestants may use www.gincc.org, the Facebook event, or visit the Chamber office.

In addition to food sampling, there will be a few activities for children. All questions can be directed to ginccmarketing@gmail.com or (906) 486-1111.

