Negaunee’s forthcoming Italian restaurant combining authentic flavors, regional cuisine

What to expect from Strega Nonna, opening date TBD
Tia Trudgeon, Rachael Grossman, Diana Magnuson, and Elizabeth Peterson pose in front of the...
Tia Trudgeon, Rachael Grossman, Diana Magnuson, and Elizabeth Peterson pose in front of the mural at Strega Nonna.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to downtown Negaunee to check out the current status of an upcoming Italian restaurant.

In the spirit of good food, Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson get into a heated debate about what is and isn’t a sandwich.

Plus, Trudgeon tests Peterson’s knowledge of Italian food names pronunciation.

Can you say these words without struggling?

Upper Michigan Today's Tia and Elizabeth debate what a sandwich is and try to pronounce Italian food names, LIVE from Strega Nonna in Negaunee.

Take your first look around the Strega Nonna Italian restaurant.

Owner Rachael Grossman has big plans for the space, including a marketplace at the bar, a stage in the back, and a private room for long and authentic Italian dinners.

The space isn't finished yet, but Upper Michigan Today takes a tour of the new Strega Nonna Italian restaurant and chats with its owner Rachael Grossman.

Grossman channeled houses of the Italian coasts for her color schemes and recruited artist Diana Magnuson to paint a mural of Italian flowers and birds.

Tia and Elizabeth talk to Rachel Grossman and artist Diana Magnuson about their design choices at the new Strega Nonna restaurant.

And finally, take a look around the kitchen.

Grossman intends to combine authentic Italian flavors with regional cuisine for a truly unique experience.

She plans to have a rotating menu with seasonal items.

What to expect from the Strega Nonna Italian restaurant when it opens in the spring.

Though opening the restaurant depends on some factors that are out of her hands, Grossman hopes to open her restaurant in March.

You can keep up with Strega Nonna’s process on Facebook.

The restaurant is located at 432 Iron St. in Downtown Negaunee.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

