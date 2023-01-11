Negaunee’s forthcoming Italian restaurant combining authentic flavors, regional cuisine

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to downtown Negaunee to check out the current status of an upcoming Italian restaurant.

In the spirit of good food, Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson get into a heated debate about what is and isn’t a sandwich.

Plus, Trudgeon tests Peterson’s knowledge of Italian food names pronunciation.

Can you say these words without struggling?

Take your first look around the Strega Nonna Italian restaurant.

Owner Rachael Grossman has big plans for the space, including a marketplace at the bar, a stage in the back, and a private room for long and authentic Italian dinners.

Grossman channeled houses of the Italian coasts for her color schemes and recruited artist Diana Magnuson to paint a mural of Italian flowers and birds.

And finally, take a look around the kitchen.

Grossman intends to combine authentic Italian flavors with regional cuisine for a truly unique experience.

She plans to have a rotating menu with seasonal items.

Though opening the restaurant depends on some factors that are out of her hands, Grossman hopes to open her restaurant in March.

You can keep up with Strega Nonna’s process on Facebook.

The restaurant is located at 432 Iron St. in Downtown Negaunee.

