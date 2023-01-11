Finlandia University eases regulations for Rise Together free tuition scholarship

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University is making it easier for students to apply for a full tuition scholarship.

The Rise Together Free scholarship is a need-based scholarship that provides free tuition to the university when paired with state and federal grants.

According to a press release from the university on Tuesday, the scholarship application deadline has been extended to May 1. The Tuition Incentive Program eligibility requirement has also been removed.

“As Finlandia strives to make higher education affordable for all as a private university, this really aligns with our mission for doing that,” said Finlandia University Director of Marketing & Communications Jordan Shawhan. “We wanted to make to allow more students the opportunity to receive free and full tuition.”

Additionally, the scholarship will also cover all four years of education for aspiring bachelor-degree students.

“Students will need to file the FAFSA before May 1st,” said Finlandia University Director of Marketing & Communications Jordan Shawhan. " But the rest of the changes are really going to open it up to even more students than ever before. Bachelor degree students, students of that nature.”

These students will need to have a GPA of 2.25 or higher to apply.

The changes will go into effect for 2023 high school graduates entering the university as full-time students in the fall semester.

