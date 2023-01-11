Cultivating cannabis: how a marijuana growing facility ensures quality and safety in products

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The cannabis industry is growing exponentially in Michigan, and Baker Curtis Cannabis Company has harvested about 4,000 marijuana plants since starting operations in April.

Bill Baker Jr. says he’s currently growing 2,000 plants, which will take 13 weeks from start to finish to get on store shelves.

It’s a meticulous, time-sensitive process that requires specific climates and 1,500 gallons of water a day.

Bill Baker Jr. talks about the process of growing and harvesting marijuana at his facility in Gwinn.

At Baker Curtis, cannabis isn’t grown from seed but rather cloned from a mother plant.

Baker says this cuts a few weeks off of the cultivation time and ensures the quality of the product.

He says it can take years to develop and test marijuana to be considered for widespread growth. Clipping the phenotype of the mother plant ensures that the plant is safe and is held to a high standard.

Before products are sent to stores, a third-party company tests the buds. Baker says that marijuana is held to higher standards than produce at grocery stores.

Bill Baker Jr. talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about the quality control and safety standards of his marijuana growing facility.

Baker Curtis Cannabis Co. has a retail shop in Gwinn, located at 245 M-35.

