Ahead of MLK Day, UP organizations reflect on how their work continues his legacy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - MLK Day is five days away, and Upper Michigan organizations are looking at how the work that was started during the Civil Rights Movement has evolved and how they continue to work today in the spirit of what Martin Luther King Jr. did.

Organizations like Michigan Tech’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion will be holding events leading up to next Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Center’s Director Gabriel Escobedo said there will be a handful of events next Monday.

“On the 16th we have a few things starting off with our student service projects. So that morning of the 16th in the spirit of service, Michigan Tech students will read books on Doctor Martin Luther King Junior to our local schools,” Escobedo said.

Escobedo said there will also be an afternoon prayer vigil and an evening banquet.

“We hope that we here at MTU, and the community as a whole, partner together to create where we need to and enhance the feeling of a connection and a sense of belonging for all our students, faculty staff and community members,” Escobedo said.

In Marquette, the organization Social Justice For Us has evolved over the years. It started with protests, but now Executive Director Freddy Sims said there has been a larger focus on education and creating opportunities.

“We have always had awareness and education at the forefront of us. We always try to create these unique opportunities for our community members to learn and not only learn but also commune with the community as well,” Sims said.

Through their events like Soul Food Sundays, Sims said they have aligned with Martin Luther King Jr.’s goal of coming together. Sims said the Soul Food Sunday event is coming up Feb. 12 and offers a unique experience.

“Because diversity is so important and any opportunity that you get to be able to dive in on it and learn from it from an authentic source. It’s very unique and I think that it’s not often that communities like Marquette have opportunities like this,” Sims said.

To learn more about Michigan Tech’s schedule for MLK Day go here. Northern Michigan University plans to host events throughout the day as well. Check them out here.

