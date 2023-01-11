Aaron Harper, pioneer in Dickinson County radio broadcasting, dies at 76.

John Koehler (left) stands with Aaron Harper (right)
John Koehler (left) stands with Aaron Harper (right)(Results Broadcasting)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN Mich. (WLUC) - A pioneer of radio broadcasting in Dickinson County has died. Arron Harper worked at WJNR, or Results Broadcasting, for nearly 50 years.

He died on Sunday at the age of 76. When the station went on the air in 1972, he was the first voice. Staff said WJNR was the first FM radio station in the U.P.

Harper served as news director for more than 30 years. Current news and sports director John Koehler said he was a rare breed of journalist, and he will be missed by all who knew him.

“He loved the news, but the most important thing I want people to remember from Aaron is not just the quality of his work, which was obvious. I want them to remember how much he loved this community. He loved it. He gave a voice to church groups, non-profit organizations, you name it,” Koehler said.

Koehler said Harper was like a brother to him. The radio station is preparing a special program to honor Harper’s legacy. Koehler said Harper also had a beautiful singing voice and was instrumental in shaping Results Broadcasting into what it is today.

