The UPside - Jan. 10, 2023

This is a recording of the TV6 Night Report.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many people around Upper Michigan build backyard ice rinks, but an Ishpeming Township family used their rink to give back to the community.

When the pandemic shut down ice rinks, the Beerling family wanted to find a way to still play hockey and decided to build a rink themselves.  However, they lacked the ability to get water on the rink. Fortunately, the Ishpeming Township Fire Department stepped up and now for the last three years the department has helped flood it.  As a thank you, the Beerling family held the 410 Rink Fire and Ice Tournament to raise funds for the fire department on NYE.

The tournament ended up raising $2,500 dollars for the fire department. The Beerlings say the rink isn’t just for personal use, and they try to make themselves available any time others in the community would like to use it. 

For saying ‘thank you’ by raising money for their local fire department the Beerling Family and the 410 Fire and Ice Tournament is this week’s upsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report.  If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the upside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
UPDATE: Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom bound over to circuit court
Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say
The UP North Lodge continues to offer curbside take-out on weekdays and outdoor dining on...
‘This hits so close to home,’: Up North Lodge raising money for woman with cancer
Patrick Bassett, 70, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Marquette man accused of making false bomb threat to hospital sentenced to jail
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Frequently asked questions for Michigan State Police

Latest News

The UPside - 1/9/23
The UPside - 1/9/23
The UPside - 1/2/23
The UPside - Jan. 2, 2023
The UPside - 1/2/23
The UPside - 1/2/23
The Upside - Dec. 19, 2022
The UPside - Dec. 19, 2022