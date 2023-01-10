The UPside - Jan. 10, 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many people around Upper Michigan build backyard ice rinks, but an Ishpeming Township family used their rink to give back to the community.

When the pandemic shut down ice rinks, the Beerling family wanted to find a way to still play hockey and decided to build a rink themselves. However, they lacked the ability to get water on the rink. Fortunately, the Ishpeming Township Fire Department stepped up and now for the last three years the department has helped flood it. As a thank you, the Beerling family held the 410 Rink Fire and Ice Tournament to raise funds for the fire department on NYE.

The tournament ended up raising $2,500 dollars for the fire department. The Beerlings say the rink isn’t just for personal use, and they try to make themselves available any time others in the community would like to use it.

For saying ‘thank you’ by raising money for their local fire department the Beerling Family and the 410 Fire and Ice Tournament is this week’s upsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report. If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the upside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.