Times of freezing drizzle then light snow

Two disturbances will move through the region over the next two days. Ahead of those temperatures increase a bit as milder air moves in. Patchy freezing drizzle continues this morning and again this evening. This will cause a thin glaze of ice to develop on surfaces. Otherwise, some scattered snow showers form during the day in the north and east. Tomorrow a quick-moving clipper system wings through. Snow showers associated with this moves in by midday in the west and track east by the afternoon. Then lake effect snow showers form along the northwest wind belts on Thursday. It comes to an end on Friday morning.

Today: Cloudy with freezing drizzle and snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low to mid 30s in the central, low 30s east

Wednesday: Cloudy with light scattered snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Thursday: Light lake-effect snow showers in the northwest

>Highs: Low 30s

Friday: Morning isolated snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Cloudy with a rain/ snow mixture

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

