MQT Nutrition diverting food waste with salads of the week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - MQT Nutrition is keeping you on track with your health goals through new menu items and is working on its own resolution in the process.

Health Coach Lauren Spranger says the shop has updated its menu and added new offerings, including yogurt parfaits and smoothie bowls.

Also new is the Kickstart Program. It includes three days of juice cleanses followed by 10 days of prepped meals and a coaching session.

While you’re working on your nutrition resolution, MQT Nutrition is working on one of its own.

To divert food waste, MQT Nutrition is creating salads of the week using leftover ingredients from the kitchen’s grab-and-go meals.

Spranger says the salads will be vegetarian with the option to add more protein.

MQT Nutrition is devoted to creating less food waste this year. Salads of the week will be ever-changing with whatever ingredients are left on hand.

MQT Nutrition's Lauren Spranger puts together a salad of the week.

You can learn more about MQT Nutrition’s options and sign up for the Kickstart Program at mqtnutrition.co

