MQT Nutrition diverting food waste with salads of the week
How the Marquette health shop is keeping you on track with your nutrition goals this year on Upper Michigan Today
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - MQT Nutrition is keeping you on track with your health goals through new menu items and is working on its own resolution in the process.
More on that but first, stories of the day.
Now back to MQT Nutrition.
Health Coach Lauren Spranger says the shop has updated its menu and added new offerings, including yogurt parfaits and smoothie bowls.
Also new is the Kickstart Program. It includes three days of juice cleanses followed by 10 days of prepped meals and a coaching session.
While you’re working on your nutrition resolution, MQT Nutrition is working on one of its own.
To divert food waste, MQT Nutrition is creating salads of the week using leftover ingredients from the kitchen’s grab-and-go meals.
Spranger says the salads will be vegetarian with the option to add more protein.
You can learn more about MQT Nutrition’s options and sign up for the Kickstart Program at mqtnutrition.co
