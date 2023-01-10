MQT Nutrition diverting food waste with salads of the week

How the Marquette health shop is keeping you on track with your nutrition goals this year on Upper Michigan Today
A salad of the week from MQT Nutrition.
A salad of the week from MQT Nutrition.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - MQT Nutrition is keeping you on track with your health goals through new menu items and is working on its own resolution in the process.

More on that but first, stories of the day.

Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson discuss the New York Times predicted lifestyle trends, plus, how to be featured in Doritos’ Super Bowl ad.

Upper Michigan Today looks at predicted lifestyle trends for this year and how to start in a Doritos Super Bowl ad.

Now back to MQT Nutrition.

Health Coach Lauren Spranger says the shop has updated its menu and added new offerings, including yogurt parfaits and smoothie bowls.

Also new is the Kickstart Program. It includes three days of juice cleanses followed by 10 days of prepped meals and a coaching session.

MQT Nutrition has added new menu items and programs to help keep you on track with your health goals.

While you’re working on your nutrition resolution, MQT Nutrition is working on one of its own.

To divert food waste, MQT Nutrition is creating salads of the week using leftover ingredients from the kitchen’s grab-and-go meals.

Spranger says the salads will be vegetarian with the option to add more protein.

MQT Nutrition is devoted to creating less food waste this year. Salads of the week will be ever-changing with whatever ingredients are left on hand.
MQT Nutrition's Lauren Spranger puts together a salad of the week.

You can learn more about MQT Nutrition’s options and sign up for the Kickstart Program at mqtnutrition.co

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
UPDATE: Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom bound over to circuit court
The UP North Lodge continues to offer curbside take-out on weekdays and outdoor dining on...
‘This hits so close to home,’: Up North Lodge raising money for woman with cancer
Patrick Bassett, 70, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Marquette man accused of making false bomb threat to hospital pleads guilty to misdemeanor
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Frequently asked questions for Michigan State Police
With a population of just over 1,100 people, certainly, someone knows the winner – but it’s a...
$15 million lottery ticket sold in tiny town of Luck

Latest News

Bay College's Escanaba campus.
Bay College seeking nominations for Alumni of the Year Award
Marquette City Commission
Marquette City Commission authorizes grant application for former hospital demolition
Mont Ripley's After school ski program and others are now underway for the season, with 16...
Mont Ripley begins After School, other ski teaching programs for season
Michigan Tech University welcomed students to its winter semester partly with a university...
MTU welcomes winter semester students with library resources orientation and tour