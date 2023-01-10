Mega Millions jackpot passes $1B

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the fourth time in just over four years, the Mega Millions Jackpot is currently over $1 billion.

It climbed to $1.1 billion after there was no winner on Friday, Jan. 6. That’s the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Over 2.5 million tickets have already been sold.

The Michigan Lottery says a big jackpot is a win for more than just one ticket holder.

“When we have a big jackpot like we do with Mega Millions, it’s great for Michigan Lottery players, great for Michigan Lottery retailers, and also schools in Michigan,” said Jake Harris, Michigan Lottery player relations manager. “For a jackpot like this, we’re seeing sales increasing and obviously there’s a lot of money up for grabs for players.”

To get your ticket, visit a Michigan Lottery retailer or click here before 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 10. The drawing will be Jan. 10 at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.