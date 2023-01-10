Marquette City Commission approves grant for former hospital demolition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette took a big step toward the demolition of the former hospital building during a meeting Monday evening.

City commissioners voted unanimously to obtain an $8 million Community Development Block Grant. The city received the grant in partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs said it will bring down the total demolition cost, estimated to be $20 million.

“This speaks volumes about the partnerships and collaborations happening in our community, which is incredibly important to highlight. It’s really setting the stage and getting everyone to a point where action can happen,” Kovacs said.

An informational session on the Cliffs-Dow Project was also provided to commissioners to update them on site monitoring, ahead of future decision-making.

“One of the things that the scientists are doing is evaluating some of the data that the state had obtained when they did offshore sapling and comparing that to some onshore data we have and then determinations will be made as to whether continuous monitoring will be required or whether they might be other steps need to be taken by the city to address some groundwater issues at the site,” said Richard Baron, a legal representative for the site.

Commissioners also approved a joint agreement for conditional property transfer and development between Marquette Township and the city.

Marquette Township approached the city to request the exploration of a potential housing project on Forestville Road, a majority of the development will be located in the township whereas another small portion will also be located within the city.

The city will receive tax revenue equivalent to the township’s millage rate on the portion of the development and the township will provide all utilities and public services to the development, at no cost to the city.

