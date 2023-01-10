January is National Blood Donation Awareness month

UP Regional Blood Center is the sole provider of blood products to 13 hospitals across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Blood donations.
Blood donations.(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that the holidays seasons have concluded, there is an increase need for blood donations.

Due to vacations and seasonal illness, blood donations tend to drop around the holidays.

National Blood Donation Awareness month is used to bring more attention to patients that need blood donations.

Patients that need blood donations can include those undergoing surgery, experiencing injury or trauma and those with chronic illness.

Blood donations are used for blood transfusions, which happen millions of times a year.

You can visit the U.P. Regional Blood Center website to learn more about blood donations.

You can also call the U.P. Regional Blood Center at (800)491-4483.

