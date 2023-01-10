Innovate Marquette to host ‘Tech Talk’ Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette is continuing its ‘Tech Talks’ series this Thursday. Tech Talks is a program that brings technology-focused entrepreneurs to speak to the public.

Thursday will feature Ben Van Den Broeck, the owner of ArtLab 3D Printing. Innovate Marquette says they host Tech Talks to inform the community about the available resources for entrepreneurs.

“We’re a resource to our community,” said Kristin Tanner, Innovate Marquette Programs Manager. “Specifically the entrepreneurial community. We’re just trying to gather like-minded folks together in a fun, relaxed setting, learn about a new topic that they’re interested in and see how we can help them with their product or business ideas.”

The Tech Talks series continues Thursday, January 12, in the Peter White Public Library community room. The event is free and open to the public. It goes from 5:30-7 p.m.

