Healthcare providers addressing shortage with “less is more” mentality

The providers at Monarch Healthcare will spend more time with fewer patients
The patient waiting room at Monarch Healthcare in Marquette Township.
The patient waiting room at Monarch Healthcare in Marquette Township.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new healthcare facility in Marquette Township is addressing the healthcare shortage with a “less is more” mentality.

Julie Kab, PA-C opened Monarch Healthcare in September to create a practice that’s centered around the patient, as well as to deal with her own burn-out working in the healthcare system.

Kab says her location will see a smaller volume of patients but will spend more time working with them, creating a better patient-doctor relationship.

Nurse Practitioner Lacie Williams adds that the clinic will operate like a traditional medicine practice and Monarch will be there for you whatever your family’s health needs are.

Clinical Operations Manager Jennifer Lahti said she has received positive patient feedback.

The practitioners at Monarch Healthcare hope to create an individualized experience for their patients.

You can register as a new patient at www.monarchhealthcaremi.com.

Kab and Williams say their patient portal system simplifies appointment scheduling and accessing information.

After an initial physical, health goals will be discussed.

Right now, Kab and Williams are the main healthcare providers at Monarch, but Annie Skewis, DNP, FNP-BC and Chauntelle Taylor, FNP-BC will begin working at the location in the coming months.

Monarch Healthcare is accepting new patients aged from birth to death. This clinic does take insurance.

Monarch Healthcare is located in the America Mall at 545 County Rd HQ in Marquette Township.

