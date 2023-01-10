Getting slippery, icy this week as wintry mix rushes in
Canadian Prairies system spreads wet snow, freezing rain midweek in Upper Michigan.
Flurries, light snow falls over Upper Michigan Tuesday afternoon -- but the precipitation intensifies as a Canadian Prairies system spreads wet snow, freezing rain midweek in Upper Michigan Tuesday evening through Wednesday. Snow amounts can range from 1-4″ -- approaching 3-4″ in high terrain in the Copper Country and Michigamme Highlands. Building up after the system’s exit Thursday is light to occasional moderate lake effect snow -- coupled with a stiff northerly wind, driving visibility can degrade from patchy blowing snow. Friday, the lake effect snow diminishes as high pressure builds and drier conditions come about this weekend.
Aside from a northerly jet stream to drive the temperature trend below seasonal Friday, it’s a milder than typical week in Upper Michigan with highs average around 30 degrees in the region.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix of wet snow, freezing rain/drizzle and rain/drizzle; 1″ snow possible in higher terrain west by Wednesday morning; southeast winds 5-15 mph
>Lows: Lower 20s-Lower 30s (colder inland east)
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; transition to snow beginning west in the afternoon; snowfall 1-4″ possible; south winds 10-20 mph
>Highs: 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light to occasionally moderate lake effect snow; patchy blowing snow; north winds 10-20 mph
>Highs: 30
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers; snow diminishing in the afternoon; cooler
>Highs: 20s
>Overnight Lows: 0s
Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow north
>Highs: 30
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: 30s/40
Monday: Increasing clouds with scattered wintry mix in the afternoon
>Highs: 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers
>Highs: 20s
