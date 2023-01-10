Getting slippery, icy this week as wintry mix rushes in

Flurries, light snow falls over Upper Michigan Tuesday afternoon -- but the precipitation intensifies as a Canadian Prairies system spreads wet snow, freezing rain midweek in Upper Michigan Tuesday evening through Wednesday. Snow amounts can range from 1-4″ -- approaching 3-4″ in high terrain in the Copper Country and Michigamme Highlands. Building up after the system’s exit Thursday is light to occasional moderate lake effect snow -- coupled with a stiff northerly wind, driving visibility can degrade from patchy blowing snow. Friday, the lake effect snow diminishes as high pressure builds and drier conditions come about this weekend.

Aside from a northerly jet stream to drive the temperature trend below seasonal Friday, it’s a milder than typical week in Upper Michigan with highs average around 30 degrees in the region.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix of wet snow, freezing rain/drizzle and rain/drizzle; 1″ snow possible in higher terrain west by Wednesday morning; southeast winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: Lower 20s-Lower 30s (colder inland east)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; transition to snow beginning west in the afternoon; snowfall 1-4″ possible; south winds 10-20 mph

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light to occasionally moderate lake effect snow; patchy blowing snow; north winds 10-20 mph

>Highs: 30

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers; snow diminishing in the afternoon; cooler

>Highs: 20s

>Overnight Lows: 0s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow north

>Highs: 30

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Increasing clouds with scattered wintry mix in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers

>Highs: 20s

