‘Eh Winter Experience’ event registration is now open

2nd annual Eh Winter Experience
2nd annual Eh Winter Experience(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From now until the beginning of February, you can sign up for the 3rd annual Eh Winter Experience.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Noquemanon South Trails. It will feature snow biking, snowshoeing, and skiing races.

“We wanted to develop a different style of a fat bike race, there’s a lot of fat bike races in the area that are more of a traditional loop race, and this is more of an enduro format so you would casually pedal up the hills and when you come down, you’re timed,” said Nic Dobbs, race director.

All proceeds will support winter grooming efforts across the NTN network.

“A lot of money goes into paying for the groomers, the gasoline and snowmobiles so it’s really important for us to raise money for that,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs said you should sign up as early as you can, because the registration price increases after Jan. 21. Volunteers are also needed for the event.

If you would like to sign up for a race, or volunteer, click here.

