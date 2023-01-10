Dickinson and Iron County WIC program saw increased enrollment in 2022, but still below longtime average

By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A health program in Dickinson and Iron Counties is seeing increased need compared to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 850 families are enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) through the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD). The program provides grants to states for supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to 5 who are found to be at nutritional risk.

That number is lower than the long-term average, but it’s increasing.

“We usually have more than 900 clients. About 60.5 percent of children born in Michigan are on WIC,” said Angela Applekamp, DIDHD community health services director.

Applekamp said when COVID first hit, the health department provided about $497,000 of aid in 2020. Which was more than $15,000 below average.

In 20-22, it surpassed half a million dollars in aid once again, at $503,000, and it looks like the trend will continue.

“We do nutritional education, we do supplemental food packages, we have breastfeeding promotion and education,” Applekamp said. “We offer breastfeeding supplies as well, and we have a registered dietician that works with us.”

Applekamp said formula for infants with special dietary restrictions can cost upwards of $45 per can. Many families are still recovering from the formula shortage last year.

“Depending on your package, if you are partially breastfeeding you will get like four cans,” Applekamp said. “You can go up to 10, depending on the baby’s age. Even with what we provide, it is just supplemental. They still need more.”

Applekamp said enrollment numbers fluctuate throughout the year as new parents enroll and other children grow out of the program. Any mother looking for help is encouraged to call the health department.

