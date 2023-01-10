Community forum to highlight mental health, school safety resources

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County School is holding a forum aiming to help improve mental health and school safety.

This Thursday, Jan. 12, the Munising School District is hosting a community student forum with a panel discussion. It will focus on school safety and give students skills to improve their mental health. The event will have representatives from multiple Alger County agencies.

“It is an opportunity to learn and put a face to a name for our different agencies and to be in a better position if they need help or they need to recommend help to a loved one,” Munising School District Superintendent Michael Travis said.

The talk is free and will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Mather Elementary School Auditorium.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.