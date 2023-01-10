City of Marquette seeks input on master plan

City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.
City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.(WLUC/City of Marquette)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette is in the process of updating its master plan.

The plan focuses on topics such as housing, land use, economic development, and environmental protection. The city has created a survey to see what the public thinks about the plan. The survey is open now to anyone who lives in, visits, or works in Marquette.

“It’s extremely important to have feedback from the public because they are the ones that live here,” said Dennis Stachewicz, City of Marquette community development director. “It’s their community. A lot of times, people look at government as being a leader, but the real fact of the matter is we facilitate process. The community decides what it wants to be.”

The survey will be open until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Paper copies are available by request at the Community Development Office located at 1100 Wright St. To fill out the survey online, click here.

