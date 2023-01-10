Bay College seeking nominations for Alumni of the Year Award

ESCANABA and IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay College Alumni Association is currently seeking nominations for the 2023 Distinguished Alumni of the Year Award.

This award was established in 1999 by the Alumni Association to recognize and honor an outstanding graduate of Bay College each year; one who has made contributions to his or her career, the community, and the college. The selection is based on the following criteria: education; leadership; service to the college and/or community; honors and awards; and distinction in the nominee’s career field. Nominees should exhibit leadership abilities that inspire, motivate, and encourage others to reach their full potential.

Nomination forms received by February 15, 2023 will be considered.

Alumni of the Year applications can be submitted online at www.baycollege.edu/alumni.

