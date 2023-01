UPDATE: 911 outage repaired across Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Technicians have fixed Tuesday’s statewide 911 outage, Delta County Emergency Management reports. You can resume calling 911 for emergencies.

Last published: Jan 10, 2023 4:58:49 PM:

As of 4:55 p.m. eastern time Tuesday, 911 services are down across Michigan.

According to an emergency alert system message put out by Delta County Emergency Management, anyone with an emergency or administrative need should call their county’s alternate 911 number.

County Alternate 911 Number Alger 906-387-7030 Baraga 906-524-6100 – Ext. 695 Chippewa 906-495-3312 Delta 906-786-5912 Dickinson 906-774-6270 Gogebic 906-667-0203 Houghton 906-482-0055 Iron 906-875-4425 Keweenaw 906-337-0528 Luce 906-495-3312 Mackinac 906-643-3391 Marquette 906-475-9912 Menominee 906-863-6614 Ontonagon 906-884-4982 Schoolcraft 906-341-2122

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.